Naveen Polishetty On The 'magic Of Cinema': "It Can Change Someone's Life Forever"

Telugu and Hindi actor Naveen Polishetty recently opened up about the aim of his newly-released Tollywood film Jathi Ratnalu and revealed that the makers wanted to keep the entertainment quotient high because "humour is medicine" in the current unprecedented times. After a successful run at the box office, the comedy film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Upon receiving an overwhelming response from the masses, in a recent interview with PTI, Naveen expressed how cinema has the power to change someone's life forever.

Naveen Polishetty speaks about the "magic of cinema"

As a result of majorly positive Jathi Ratnalu's review by netizens as well as film critics, the Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrish starrer did exceptionally well at the box office. Speaking to PTI about the aim of the film being high on the entertainment quotient, Naveen said, "Humour is medicine in some ways. It has a very healing effect on our problems. So it's exciting that the film has been such a big box office because nothing can beat the feeling for a storyteller when a film does something so good to people's lives. Personally, that has been the most satisfying takeaway from this". He also spilt the beans on ensuring that people were thoroughly entertained throughout the film and stated, "When we went to set, our only intention was: Is this scene making people laugh enough? If not, let's up it, let's write more jokes, let's create better scenes to kind of increase the entertainment quotient. So that was a conscious thought every day on set."

After Naveen Polishetty's movies Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore, Anudeep KV's Jathi Ratnalu marked his first big-screen venture in 2021. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry over the years with his performances in multiple films, and the comedian-actor credits his love for films for his acting career. Elaborating further on the same, he said, "I'm a big film buff myself. Literally watching some of my favourite films is what got me into this space where I had this ambition as a child that I wanted to be an actor. That's the magic of cinema, it can change someone's life forever."

During his interaction, Naveen also said that their film, which deals with corruption, unemployment and the middle-class life through the friendship of three small-tall men, is a tribute to middle-class dreams. He added, "Anudeep, me, rest of the cast and the technical crew, none of us come from a film background. We all are from middle-class families with a love for cinema and telling stories in the film industry and the blockbuster success of the film gives hope to middle-class dreams."

Promo Image Source: Naveen Polishetty Instagram