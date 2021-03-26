Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu Crosses One Million Dollar Mark At US Box Office

Naveen Polishetty starrer Telugu comedy-drama film Jathi Ratnalu received a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. The film is being well-received by the audience and has fared well at the Indian Box Office. Naveen took to his Instagram to announce that Jathi Ratnalu is a commercial success at the Unites States Box Office as well. The film has crossed the one million dollar mark in the US.

Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu's USA Box Office collection

The post shared by Naveen said that this movie has not only crossed the one million dollar mark but also is the first Indian film to have reached the milestone in the COVID era. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatres functioned at a 50 per cent occupancy. Even with this restriction, Jathi Ratnalu has received such immense love and positive response. Along with the post, Naveen Polishetty wrote in the caption, "#JathiRatnalu becomes the first Indian movie in the COVID era to gross a million dollars at the American Box Office. With just 50 per cent occupancy allowed, this is just an insane response. Touring America right now and meeting you guys has been the best million dollar experience of my life. Thank you for this blockbuster on behalf of our entire team :)".

As soon as the post was shared by the actor, his fans rushed in to congratulate him. Many have also commented on the post using the red heart and fire emojis. See their reactions below:

Jathi Ratnalu plot, cast, and other details

The plot of this film revolves around Srikanth who challenges his father that will land a good job. His best friends tag along with him as well. In the unknown city, they struggle to find a job and shelter. But unforeseeable circumstances get them entangled in a crime that they did not commit. They also are sentenced to jail for it. Anudeep KV has directed the film and Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh play essential characters in it.

Naveen Polishetty's Instagram

The actor is elated as his film Chhichhore bagged the National Award for the Best Hindi Film. He also shared the photo of the official announcement of the same. In the caption of the post, Naveen wrote, "#Chhichhore wins the National Award for Best Film. And #JathiRatnalu is a blockbuster. I know you are watching Sushant. This one is for you . Miss you bhai â¤ï¸ congratulations to Nitesh sir , maya , Derek , bewda, mummy , Sexa and the whole team. Love , Acid".

