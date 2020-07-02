Navya Swamy Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says It Is A Mental Fight More Than Physical One

Television actor Navya Swamy had resumed work for her shows, Aame Katha and Na Peru Meenakshi recently. However, a few days ago, she was tested positive for COVID-19. In a recent interview with a national daily, Navya Swamy opened up about her symptoms and how she has been fighting the disease.

TV actor Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID-19

Television actor Navya Swamy recently revealed in the interview that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She revealed that as soon as she came to know about it, the first thing that she did was to stop shooting. She added that she did so to avoid being a carrier of the disease.

When quizzed about her symptoms, Navya Swamy said that she took the test on the advice of her doctor. She also revealed that she had a mild headache and tiredness for a few days. Navya Swamy added that she is currently under self-quarantine in her room. The actor mentioned that she does not have any symptoms currently and it feels like a normal day to her now.

Navya Swamy also spoke at length about her traumatic experience since she came to know she was positive for COVID-19. She revealed that she cried while going back home until the next day early morning. She also revealed that even her mother was crying when she got to know about it. Navya Swamy added that her phone was busy as she was talking to a lot of people.

The Telugu actor added that her phone was filled with messages about several symptoms, treatment, etc. Navya Swamy added that it was chaotic. She also added that she was feeling guilty that she even put the life of her cast and crew at risk due to her condition.

Navya Swamy further revealed that it was the rumours that affected her the most. She added that several people even accused her of being a carrier. She spoke about how she was shooting all along and did not even have any symptoms. She further spoke about how people need to stop making a fuss about things since she was tested positive.

Stressing further on the victimization that she had to go through, Navya Swamy asserted that it is more of a mental fight than a physical one. She added that she has chosen to be strong and fight against this instead. Navya Swamy added that the people in her neighbourhood are all panicked. She added that such treatment by people hurts more than the disease itself. Aame Katha airs every day on Star Maa at 09:30 pm.

