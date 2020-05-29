Here Is An Interesting Trivia About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Series 'McMafia'

Nawzuddin Siddiqui starrer McMafia is a British crime drama television series featuring a multi-starrer cast. The action drama is helmed by Watkins and co-created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. It is co-produced by BBC, AMC Networks, and Cuba Pictures. Check out the trivia and lesser-known facts about McMafia.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's awards won at international film festivals; see list

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer McMafia's lesser-known facts -

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui wished his wife for her folk art play in this throwback pic

McMafia is a book written by an author and journalist Misha Glenny. She penned the book almost ten years ago. Several crimes/scams of the book have been incorporated in the television series but it is the Russian chapters that formed the basis for the program.

The characters in the series are partly based on real people and real events.

According to IMDB, the name McMafia refers to the way criminal organisations would allow the use of their name to smaller criminal groups for a fee (such as a small Russian gang using the 'chechyn mafia' name to make intimidation and extortion easier because of the Chechyn mob's feared reputation). This is where the 'franchising' idea like that of McDonald's relates to 'McMafia'.

The action and crime drama series was titled McMafia after reportedly considering that McDonald's is bigger than Burger King. It was due to the larger amount they own and supply. Hence why they are McMafia, as they are looking to take over.

In the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, the scenes in Prague and Moscow were originally filmed in Zagreb, the capital city of Croatia (except for the cityscape shots).

The action-drama series' filming location includes London, Zagreb, Split, Opatija, Qatar, Mumbai, Prague, Cairo, Belgrade, Belize, Istanbul, Moscow and Tel Aviv.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Dekh Indian Circus' interesting trivia

More About McMafia -

McMafia is inspired by the McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld by journalist Misha Glenny, released in the year 2008. It is a non-fiction book. McMafia, the crime and action drama series features James Norton as Alex Godman, the British-raised son of a Russian mafia boss living in London whose father is trying to escape from the world of organised crime. The series took a few stories from Glenny's book, which documents various mafia associations rising around the world today.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's transformation pics that talk a lot about his glorious journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.