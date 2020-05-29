Here Is An Interesting Trivia About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Series 'McMafia'

Quick links:
Nawzuddin Siddiqui starrer McMafia is a British crime drama television series featuring a multi-starrer cast. The action drama is helmed by Watkins and co-created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. It is co-produced by BBC, AMC Networks, and Cuba Pictures. Check out the trivia and lesser-known facts about McMafia.
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's awards won at international film festivals; see list
Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui wished his wife for her folk art play in this throwback pic
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Dekh Indian Circus' interesting trivia
McMafia is inspired by the McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld by journalist Misha Glenny, released in the year 2008. It is a non-fiction book. McMafia, the crime and action drama series features James Norton as Alex Godman, the British-raised son of a Russian mafia boss living in London whose father is trying to escape from the world of organised crime. The series took a few stories from Glenny's book, which documents various mafia associations rising around the world today.
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's transformation pics that talk a lot about his glorious journey
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.