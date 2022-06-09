Nayanthara & Vignesh Choose 'WikkiNayan' Hashtag For D-day; Know All About Their Romance

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's grand wedding has been one of the most highly anticipated celebrity marriages of 2022. Fans have been keenly awaiting to get updates about the nuptials and have left social media filled with trending hashtags for the couple. However, the couple has decided upon the quirky 'WikkiNayan' hashtag to celebrate their union.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan opt for quirky 'WikkiNayan' hashtag for D-day

Twitter is buzzing with their wedding hashtag, with many dropping unseen glimpses from their nuptials where cinema stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Boney Kapoor, and more are said to be in attendance. Ahead of the ceremony, their wedding invites surfaced online wherein the zeroed-in hashtag 'WikkiNayan' came to the forefront.

According to Pinkvilla reports, their wedding ceremony commenced around 8 in the morning today, June 9, and they've now been declared man and wife. The duo will be addressing the media in their first public appearance as newlyweds on June 11. Ahead of their nuptials, Vignesh also dedicated a special post to his ladylove, stating he's 'excited' to see her walk down the aisle. He added, "Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic)."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's relationship timeline

One of the leading actresses in the South, Nayanthara first met filmmaker Vignesh Shivan during the narration of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhan. The couple reportedly fell head over heels while shooting for the project in 2015. While glimpses of the duo made rounds on the internet soon after, they never confirmed their romance.

They made their official appearance as a couple during an awards ceremony in 2017. Since then, fans have been in awe of their mushy pictures on social media. The marriage comes six years after they started dating.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)