Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Already Married? Fans Wish Couple After Video From Temple

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been one of the couples in the news in the South film industry over the 6-7 years. The initial speculation around their relationship was whether there were sparks flying between the two, and after they made it official, the buzz have been on their engagement and marriage. While the couple got engaged last year, now rumours mills are abuzz with speculation on their alleged marriage.

This was after one of their recent appearances where the Ghajini star sported vermillion on her forehead.

Have Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan got married?

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently visited the Kaligammbal Temple in Chennai to offer prayers. A video has gone viral on social media where the duo were surrounded by people on their way out of the temple. The couple twinned in shades of grey as the director wore a jacket and jeans and the actor wore a salwar kameez.

What struck netizens was that Nayanthara had applied the 'sindoor' on her forehead, indicating that they had perhaps tied the knot secretly.

The couple were courteous with the people who spotted them, smilingly talking to them and posing for pictures with them.

In the comments section, netizens expressed their surprise over the 37-year-old sporting vermillion, and many wished them a 'happy married life' and used words like, 'God bless the couple.'

Vignesh's gesture of protecting Nayanthara as the crowd around them increased too earned a mention in the comments section. They used words like 'protective' and 'caring much' along with heart emojis.

Though the couple have been more open in their appearances in recent years, they have maintained secrecy as far as possible. Even while announcing their engagement last year in March, they had not shared an official statement, and only a photo of her finger with a ring was posted. Nayanthara had then shared that being private people, they did not wish to have a grand ceremony.

So, it is unclear if they will come out with a official statement around their marriage or release photos if they have indeed tied the knot.

Nayanthara-Vignesh to collaborate again?

The duo had reportedly fallen in love on the sets of their first collaboration Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. It is now being reported that they could join hands again in Ajith's next film.