Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are Inseparable In New Pics After Thailand Honeymoon; See

Ever since Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, the newlyweds are busy embracing each and every moment together. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about affairs of 2022 and was attended by close friends and family members. Days after their fairytale wedding, the much-loved pair jetted off to Thailand for their honeymoon. Since then, they have been sharing several glimpses of their romantic getaway on their respective social media handles.

Although the couple is back from their honeymoon, they are still continuing with the streak and giving fans a sneak peek into some of their sweet moments together. Recently Vignesh Shivan shared another loved-up pic with Nayanthara that clearly proves that the duo are head over heels in love with each other.

Vignesh Shivan shared a romantic picture with his wife Nayanthara

Vighnesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle recently and shared an adorable photo with his wife Nayanthara. In the picture, the newlyweds are seen sharing a warm hug with each other while flaunting their dazzling smiles as they pose amidst the scenic location of blue sky and palm trees. The lovebirds are seen twinning in grey outfits.

Sharing the photo, Shivan penned a sweet caption which happens to be an excerpt from the lyrics of the song 'Naan Pizhai' from his recently released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He wrote, "Naan pirandha dhinamaey (the day I was born)".

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Made for each other ❤️" another wrote, "Thangam is living her happiest of her life … and this should go forever infinity !!❤️❤️✨💝" whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments with heart emoticons.

Vignesh Shivan shares glimpses of his Honeymoon

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan shared several glimpses of his honeymoon trip with Nayanthara. In the photos, the couple could be seen twinning in white. While the director sported a white shirt with cream pants, Nayanthara opted for a white crop shirt and blue jeans. They also shared some selfies while thanking the hotel for their stay in the caption.

