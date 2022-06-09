Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Are Married! See First Official Picture Of Couple As Newlyweds

Lovebirds Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have tied the knot in a traditional affair in Mahabalipuram, with the filmmaker treating fans with their first official picture as newlyweds The duo looks straight out of a fairytale in complementing traditional attires as Vignesh plants a kiss on his wife's forehead. The D-day rituals commenced around 8:10 AM in the morning, with celebrities like e Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Boney Kapoor also in attendance.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look dreamy in the first official wedding picture

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, June 9, Vignesh shared the glimpse and wrote, "On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara."

While Nayanthara opted for gorgeous red attire paired with heavy jewellery, Vignesh sported an off-white outfit. Take a look.

The wedding venue was reportedly decked with high security owing to its high profile guest list. Just hours before the ceremony, Vignesh penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove, his 'Thangamey' and thanked everyone who has showered their love on the couple. Sharign unseen glimpses of the duo, he wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! (sic)."

Vignesh continued, "Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic)." The couple first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan and tied the knot after six years of dating.



