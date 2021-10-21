Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Six Years Of Relationship; Share Unseen Pics

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are entering the sixth year of their relationship and marking the occasion, the couple shared their unseen pictures together with their fans. Although the anniversary was already a big celebration for the couple, it is doubled by celebrating their blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, released in 2015, which was responsible for their first meeting.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan complete six years together

Taking to his Instagram on October 21, the 36-year-old filmmaker wished his beau Nayanthara on their sixth anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, he shared a series of pictures by digging in his archives. He shared the picture with a sweet note writing, ''❤️❤️❤️❤️ doesn’t feel like 6 years ! #kaathuvaakula silla moments of #naanumrowdydhaan to share wit ya’ll'' Netizens could not help but swoon over the adorable pictures of the couple as many spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

Vignesh also clocked in six years of his blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan starring his girlfriend Nayanthara and actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. He shared a video compilation of some memorable scenes from the film and tagged his team and cast with the caption, ''#6yearsofnaanumrowdydhaan''. The movie not only introduced Vignesh to his now girlfriend but also propelled her career in Kollywood as she is now known as 'Lady Superstar' of the South cinema.

More on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Earlier, Vignesh took to his Instagram to share a glimpse into his surprise birthday party organized by his beau. He shared the pictures with the caption, ''Thank you #Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday 🥳 and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life 😘😘🥰🥰😇😍😌😌😌😌😌 !!!Thank you ☺️ dearest friends for your love n blessings as always''. They were also spotted visiting the holy temples together.

Nayanthara was recently asked about her plans of getting married to her boyfriend on a TV show interview with Dhivyadharshini AKA DD. She assured that the fans would be informed when they decided to get married. On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in the upcoming drama Annaatthe while Vignesh Shivan is gearing up for the release of Kaadhal.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial