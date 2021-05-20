Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Take 1st COVID Vaccine Jab, Fans Ask ‘where Is The Injection?’

Actor Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines a day ago and shared pictures to urge their fans to do the same. However, fans have a bewildering question which they are asking the couple in the comments. Find out what is it about the pictures that have left fans puzzled.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get vaccinated, fans ask ‘where is the injection’?

The couple took to both of their Instagram accounts and uploaded pictures of themselves getting vaccinated on May 19, 2021. While Shivan’s picture of getting the vaccine was absolutely clear, it was Nayanthara’s snap that didn’t have a clearly visible syringe and fans have now posed a question for the actor' where is the syringe?'.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh urged the fans to get vaccinated and suggested that it was the right thing to do. Fans have also appreciated the two for getting vaccinated and creating awareness about it. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Nayanthara on the work front

The actor was recently seen in the mystery thriller film Nizhal, which released last month on April 9, 2021. The movie was directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri while Anto Joseph, Abhijith M. Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T. P. and Ginesh Jose produced it. Nayanthara starred in the movie opposite Kunchacko Boban, who played a Magistrate named John Baby, while the former played a character named Sharmila.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in the movie Mookuthi Amman, which released on November 14, 2020 coinciding with Diwali. The movie chronicles the attempt of a news anchor who comes together with the titular character Mookuthi Amman, played by Nayanthara and decides to expose a fake godman; RJ Balaji plays the role of the news anchor Engels Ramasamy.

Nayanthara has a couple of upcoming movies in her kitty which includes Annathe, directed by Siva which releases on November 4, 2021. She will also be seen in the Vignesh Shivan directed and produced movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Her future credits also include the movie Netrikann.

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

