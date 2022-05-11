Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan To Tie Knot On THIS Day; Samantha & Vijay Sethupathi To Attend

After six years of a whirlwind romance, south diva Nayanthara is all set to take her relationship a step ahead with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Reportedly, the much-loved pair will tie the knot with each other soon at Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Although there is no official confirmation from the duo's side, reports suggest that their wedding will be a close-knit affair and will be attended by their close friends and family members. Morever from the film fraternity Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to grace the grand wedding party that the couple will throw for the industry friends.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot in June

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding will take place on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple. "It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members," revealed the source. Further talking about the lavish wedding festivities, the source added-

"Initially, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planned for a destination wedding, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it. While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible"

Vignesh Shivan shares a picture of his and Nayanthara's Tirupati visit

Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are currently basking in the success of their recently released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy-drama also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles and is garnering positive responses from all corners.

Earlier, Shivan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo with Nayanthara. In the picture, the much-loved couple looked deeply in love with each other as they posed in front of Tirumala temple. Along with sharing the picture, Shivan wrote in the caption "#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi ! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster ! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support!All that we want is your love (heart emoticon)& backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !! (multiple emoticons)#Prayers & hard work (multiple emoticons)#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #Blockbuster #people #favourite". Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial