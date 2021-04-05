Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Easter Post Receives Adorable Responses From Fans

The entertainment industry poured in their Easter wishes for fans. Similarly, one of Kollywood's most loved director Vignesh Shivan and his partner, actor Nayanthara too wished fans on April 5, 2021, with a very special post on Vignesh Shivan's Instagram handle. The two dressed in all-black shared a loved up photo staring dreamily into each other's eyes. They said that their Easter Day was definitely a "Happy Day".

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Easter Day wishes to fans

Fans gave the picture a resounding "Awwww" in the comment section. They dropped tons of hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One fan said that they were pleased to see Nayanthara "happy". The picture received more than 234,000 likes within hours.

Recently, the couple sparked rumours of getting engaged with a cryptic picture on Vignesh Shivan's Instagram handle. In the image, Nayanthara chose to keep her left hand positioned on Shivan's chest with the entire focus on the rings around her ring finger. Vignesh Shivan added the lyrics of the song Viralodu uyir kooda korthu, which means "life is entwined in fingers". The picture posted on March 25 quickly went viral as speculations of the two getting engaged increased. The picture received close to 270,000 likes.

Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan spark engagement rumours

The celebrity couple has not shied away from expressing their love for each other on Shivan's Instagram handle. On Valentines Day, February 14, 2021, the filmmaker shared a special post dressed in traditional Indian attire with his girlfriend Nayanthara. He captioned the post saying he loved "being in love with her". Nayanthara wore a blue and mustard silk saree with a golden border and kept her look simple, while Shivan chose to wear a cotton shirt. The post received more than 390,000 likes.

Vignesh Shivan's special post to Nayanthara on Valentine's Day

Nayanthara was seen next to Kunchacko Boban in Nizhal, a Mollywood mystery thriller film by Appu N. Bhattathiri. Nizhal released on April 4, 2021. She will also be seen in an upcoming movie by Siva titled Annaatthe which will be an action drama film in Tamil. She will also star in the sequel to the 1996 film Indian by S. Shankar.

(Promo Image Source: Vignesh Shivan Instagram)

