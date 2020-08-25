When Will Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Get Married? Director Reveals Details

South Indian actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding reports have always managed to grab the attention of their fans. In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh Shivan opened up about his wedding plan with Nayanthara. Clearing the air around the online speculations, Vignesh Shivan stated that the duo is not planning anything for now as they have professional goals to achieve.

Vignesh Shivan talks about wedding plans with Nayanthara

In his brief conversation, Vignesh said that rumours about their wedding keep coming up from time to time. He further asserted that the couple is happy with the way things are right now. While joking, Vignesh said that they will get married after they both get bored with their dating life. Meanwhile, he also addressed the "insensitive news and rumours" about them testing positive for COVID-19 and said that it was "not in a good taste".

READ | Nayanthara Is Winning The Internet With Her Adorable Gesture Of Greeting An Old Fan; Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage rumours

Earlier in June, the reports of their marriage started making rounds on the internet as they speculated that the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director-actor tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in a temple in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple is often seen enjoying vacations together in foreign destinations, and pictures of them are flooded on the social media handle of Vignesh.

READ | Nayanthara's Popular Malayalam Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Talking about the professional front of the actor, it is said that she will star in Vignesh Shivan's next. Further, the upcomer will also feature Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. It is reported that the team of the upcoming project hand plans to wrap up the film in August or September, but it did not go as per the plan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The team is expected to resume the work as soon as everything settles down.

READ | Mammootty And Nayanthara's Movies That All Fans Must Watch; From 'Twenty:20' To 'Rappakal'

The actor marked her debut in the Malayalam family drama, Manassinakkare (2003). This film was a huge hit at the box office. She has given numerous BO hits, such as Billa (2007), Adhurs (Telugu), Bodyguard (Malayalam), and Simha (Telugu), among many others.

READ | Nayanthara Likely To Reprise Tabu's Role In 'Andhadhun's' Telugu Remake: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.