Nayanthara Bagged These Many Awards For Her Hard-hitting Film 'Aramm'

South Indian actor Nayanthara has been a part of 75 films so far. Back in 2018, she became the only South Indian female actor to feature on Forbes India Celebrity 100, 2018 list. She’s often referred to as the lady superstar of South Indian cinema. In 2017, Nayanthara starred in a Tamil film Aramm, in which she portrayed the role of a district collector. The film was critically acclaimed and was also commercially successful. Here's a list of awards Nayanthara won for Aramm.

Nayanthara won these awards for her film

Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards- Best Actress Award

10th Vijay Awards- Vijay Award for Best Actress

65th Filmfare Awards South- Filmfare Award for Best Actress- Tamil

7th South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Actress- Tamil

Ananda Vikatan Awards-Best Actress

Edison Awards (Tamil)- Best Actress

Vijay Awards- Favourite Heroine

Nayanthara’s film Aramm was directed by Gopi Nainar and features Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi too. The film follows a District Collector who faces a professional challenge when a small girl from the village falls into a deep pothole. After several attempts to bring the girl out fail, the girl’s brother gets into the pothole and brings her out. The film was based on one day of the District Collector's life and several aspects in the story were based on a true story.

Nayanthara made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Malayalam film Manassinakare. She starred in two other Malayalam films before making an appearance in a Tamil film Ayya. While shooting for Ayya, Nayanthara was offered Chandramukhi, which shot her to fame. In 2006, she made her debut in Telugu cinema Lakshmi. Some of her popular films include Sri Rama Rajyam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and Iru Mugan.

Nayanthara's movies to look forward to

Nayanthara’s upcoming movies include Netrikann, Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Her upcoming film Annaatthe is a Tamil language action drama film directed by Siva. It stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Vela Ramamoorthy in lead and supporting roles. The film is expected to release on Diwali, this year.

(Image Source: Still from the movie Aramm)