Nayanthara Confirms Engagement With Vignesh Shivan, Shares Marriage Plans

There has been buzz surrounding the relationship of actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan for the past couple of years. Talks are on when the duo would make it official and take the next step in their relationship. After a photo of the actor flaunting a ring had gone viral a few months ago, she confirmed that it was indeed her engagement ring.

Nayanthara confirms engagement with Vignesh Shivan, reacts to marriage reports

A promo of Nayanthara on a Vijay TV show where she used the word 'engagement ring' had created curiosity among fans about the much-awaited confirmation. Later, as the show aired, she confirmed it and stated that being private people, they did not wish to have a grand ceremony. She shared that they had their immediate family members by their side for their special day. When do they plan to get married? Nayanthara also said on the show that they would definitely inform their fans about their marriage. However, she added that they had not decided on when they should get married.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan partnership

Meanwhile, while their marriage might have time to go, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan turned partners in a different capacity.

The duo turned producers for the movie Koozhangal Pebbles. The movie was recently honoured with the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam. It has also been screened at other international festivals like MIFF and IFFSA Toronto.

"All the accolades and encouragement this film is garnering makes us sooo happy & proud," the director had then written.

Nayanthara has also been in the news for the release of her movie Netrikann. The movie recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar.;

Vignesh, who is also the producer of the movie had announced its release with the caption, "And …. It’s released :) engal first film #netrikann 😇😇❤️❤️ thanking all of you who have supported us with all the goodness in the world :)" In another post, he had called the partnership a 'blockbuster' collaboration between the Viswasam star and the streaming platform.

He recently directed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

