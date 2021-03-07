Nayanthara Dubbed For The First Time For 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan': Read More Trivia

Did you know that Nayanthara dubbed for the first time in her career for Naanum Rowdy Thaan? Naanum Rowdy Thaan is a Tamil language black comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan and also features Vijay Sethupati. Let's take a look at more Naanum Rowdy Thaan trivia.

Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Nayanthara's first time dubbing for a movie

Naanum Rowdy Thaan was released in 2015 and also featured Vijay Sethupati in a lead role. The movie was produced by actor Dhanush. The movie was also dubbed in Telugu as Nenu Rowdy Ne. Nayanthara played the role of a deaf girl who is trying to avenge the death of her father and Vijay Sethupati played the role of a thug who helps Nayanthara. Naanum Rowdy Thaan was the first movie in Nayanthara's career that she dubbed for, as per reports by IMDb. The movie was declared a hit and received positive reviews from critics. Here is some more Naanum Rowdy Thaan trivia.

1. Anirudh Ravichander was the original choice for the male lead but the role later went on to Vijay Sethupathi.

2.There were no dialogues written for the movie. The plot was given and the dialogues were improvised on set.

3. All the songs in the movie were written by director Vignesh Shivan.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was initially considered as the female lead.

5. The role of a young Vijay Sethupati in one of the scenes was actually played by his son.

6.Nayanthara's dialogue, "Ongala Podanum Sir" in the film later inspired a movie of the same name.

7. Nayanthara won Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress for the movie.

A quick look at Nayathara's movies

Nayanthara is the only female South Indian actor to feature in the Forbes India Celebrity list of 2018. Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She marked her Tamil film debut with Ayya (2005) and Telugu debut with Laksmi (2010). Since then, Nayanthara has appeared in over 75 movies in her entire career. Here are some of Nayathara's movies - Chandramukhi (2005), Tullasi (2007), Aadhavan (2009), Adhurs (2010), Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum (2012), Raja Rani (2013), Maya (2015), Babu Bangaram (2016) and Iru Mugan (2016).

