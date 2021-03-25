Nayanthara Flaunts Ring In Beau Vignesh Shivan's Pic; Sparks Engagement Rumours

Popular South Indian actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been vocal about their love for each other for a long time now. While the actor is not on Instagram, her boyfriend Vignesh has a great social media presence and enjoys a large base of followers on the photo-sharing platform. Vignesh often posts pictures with his lady love Nayanthara much to the delight of their fans. Recently, Nayanthara's boyfriend took to his Instagram page to post a photo of the actor flaunting her ring which immediately went viral on the Internet.

Nayanthara flaunts her ring in a new post

The photo shared is a cryptic one in which the fans only get to see a portion of the picture. Nayanthara has her manicured hands placed on Vignesh's chest and the entire focus of the pic in on the ring that the actor has worn on her left ring finger. The ring in question is what seems to be a platinum band. Vignesh Shivan chose to use the lyrics for a popular song "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu" which roughly translated to "life is entwined in fingers", as a caption for the post followed by heart emojis.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actors' fan clubs reposted the photo all across social media creating a buzz on the Internet. The photo also sparked a lot of engagement speculations with the fans congratulating the couple wishing them luck for their future. One user wrote, "OMG! Mr and Mrs Wikki " while another commented, "stay happy always." Take a look at the fan comments below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and soon fell in love. The couple has been dating since 2015 and there have been a lot of wedding and engagement rumours about them ever since they made their relationship official. The internet was abuzz with their marriage news recently too with many believing that the couple will be finally tying the knot this year however, the couple has decided to keep quiet and not comment on the rumours.

On the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of Milind Rau's Netrikann which is being produced by beau Vignesh. Other than that Vignesh Shivan is also shooting for his upcoming directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which will star girlfriend Nayanthara alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

