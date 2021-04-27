Nayanthara Spotted In Hyderabad As She Resumes Filming For Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has resumed shooting. Earlier in March, Rajinikanth was spotted at Gokulam Studios in Chennai where he also crossed paths with Srinivas. The shooting of the Siva directorial is currently moving at a brisk pace. In the latest news, Nayanthara was spotted going towards the new filming location of her upcoming Tamil language film Annaatthe in Hyderabad.

Nayanthara spotted in Hyderabad

According to Annaatthe's official Twitter handle, Nayanthara has landed in Hyderabad to join the cast of the film. The crew is currently shooting at Ramoji Film City, and Nayanthara has joined them to shoot her portions in the film. Pictures of Nayanthara at the airport were released by the film's official Twitter account. In the pictures, she is seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a plain white shirt. Her hair is tied up in a bun and she is also wearing a mask. Nayanthara's photos immediately went viral on the internet.

The shooting for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown, and also the superstar's health condition. The shooting was resumed in March 2021 following strict protocols of social distancing. The movie is directed by Siva. The Annaatthe cast comprises Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Khusbu, Meera, Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, among others. The movie is scheduled to release on November 4, 2021, right in time for the Diwali festival. D. Imman is the music composer for the film.

A look at Nayanthara's movies

Nayanthara is often called the 'lady superstar'. She has acted in over 75 films and is known for her roles in films like Ayya, Lakshmi, Chandramukhi, Mookuthi Amman, to name a few. She has appeared in only one Kannada film so far titled Super. The actor was earlier seen with Rajinikanth in the 2020 Tamil action film Darbar. Annaatthe is the fourth time that Nayanthara and Rajinikanth will share the screen space. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer which is set in rural areas. Nayanthara was last seen in the 2021 Malayalam thriller film Nizhal. The actor has two more films lined up for release, namely Netrikann and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Both films are currently in the filming stage.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan Instagram)