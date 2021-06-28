Nayanthara To Romance Megastar Chiranjeevi In The Mohan Raja Directorial?

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer has been in talks for months. In January 2021, Nayanthara also joined the cast of the film alongside Chiranjeevi. Nayanthara was asked to reprise the role of Manju Warrier from the original film that starred Mohanlal in the lead role. As the film is being helmed by Mohan Raja, he made several changes to the script and brought a romantic sequence of Chiranjeevi. Read further to know more about Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi's love angle in the upcoming movie.

Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi's love angle in Lucifer's remake

In the Telugu remake of Lucifer, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are cast to reprise the role of Mohanlal and Manju Warrier from the original film. As Chiranjeevi was upset & unhappy with Sujeeth and V V Vinayak's corrections to the film, he brought Mohan Raja to helm the project. As per Pinkvilla, Chiranjeevi wanted to bring in some changes to the original script and make it a mass-centric film filled with emotions, action, and love. As a result, to make Nayanthara's role more significant, Mohan Raja brought a love angle between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's roles. The film would have some flashback episodes with Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi's romantic sequences.

Details about Lucifer's Telugu remake

As per the same report, the shoot of the film will commence in August of this year. It was earlier scheduled to commence in February 2021, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the shooting postponed. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his role in Siva Koratala's Acharya. Lucifer's Telugu remake is set to mark Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi's second romantic role as they earlier appeared together in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film would not be similar from scene to scene to the original film as Chiranjeevi asked Mohan Raja to tweak the script. Nayanthara recently wrapped up her shoot for Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth. Nayanthara's next project is Ponniyin Selvan.

Details about Lucifer

Lucifer starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The film was a directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran that came out to be one of the most successful films in the Malayalam film industry. The plot of the film revolves around the political events that take place after the death of a major political leader. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also cast Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Vivek Oberoi.

IMAGE: NAYANTHARA'S TWITTER AND CHIRANJEEVI'S INSTAGRAM

