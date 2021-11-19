Nayanthara To Share Screen With Anupam Kher In Her Upcoming Film 'Connect'

South Indian diva Nayanthara celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, November 18. The actor, who is hailed as the 'lady Superstar of Tamil cinema', is gearing up for her new film, Connect, with director Ashwin Saravanan. The film will also star veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in essential roles. On the special occasion of her birthday, the filmmakers have unveiled the sound teaser on their YouTube channel.

The news was also shared by Rowdy Pictures on their official social media handles and unveiled the first look of their forthcoming film. They wrote, "Here’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for! Presenting to you the first look of #Connect on this very special day." In their second tweet, the makers tweeted, "Here’s the first call of Lady superstar Nayanthara’s #Connect. It’s a “sound story” that’s meant to be experienced through headphones."

Connect - The First Call

The sound teaser video is titled, Connect - The First Call. The Tamil thriller drama is being helmed by Ashwin Saravanan and backed by her beau Vignesh Shivan in association with Rowdy Pictures. On their official YouTube channel, Rowdy Pictures says, "A reunion after six years! From the director of Maya comes another chilling horror-thriller featuring superstar Nayanthara and an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher & Sathyaraj. This is just the beginning."

Filmmaker Vignesh Sivan also took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first poster and penned a sweet note for his lady love. He wrote, "Always Proud to be #connected with U #Nayanthara Happy Working with this excellent film maker @Ashwin_saravana Signing the legendary @AnupamPKher sir with our Own legend #Sathyaraj sir for this project makes @Rowdy_Pictures feel more blessed & successful."

Signing the legendary @AnupamPKher sir with our Own legend #Sathyaraj sir for this project makes @Rowdy_Pictures feel more blessed & successful 😇☺️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hayIvniXBy — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 18, 2021

Nayanthara rang into her birthday with the crew on the sets of her Tamil comedy-drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will be released in the month of December this year. The Family Man star Samantha Prabhu ruth also attended the birthday celebration. Furthermore, along with Nayanthara, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in lead roles. Samantha essays the role of Kathija in the film, while Nayanthara plays Kanmani and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as Rambo.

Image: Instagram/@nayanthara/@anupampkher