Nayanthara, Vignesh Enjoy Romantic Moments Together In Thailand; See Pics From Honeymoon

Tollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding on June 9 was the talk of the town. Starting from the guest list that comprised of some industry stalwarts to their dreamy, memorable and surreal wedding pictures that surfaced on social media, everything just added to the excitement of the fans to see their favourite couple together.

Now, post the wedding, the newlywed couple has once again grabbed attention on social media after Vignesh gave a glimpse into his honeymoon diaries with Nayanthara. The two have jetted off to Thailand and have been staying in various exotic locations while spending some quality time together.

Nayanthara and Vignesh share glimpses of their romantic honeymoon

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan could not take their eyes off each other in one of the pictures posted by the former on his Instagram account. While the other showed the couple caught in their romantic moments together. In the images, Nayanthara can be seen looking bright as sunshine in a yellow dress while her husband wore a T-shirt and loose trousers keeping comfort on priority.

While giving a sneak peek into their Thailand honeymoon, Shivan wrote, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram.” Earlier, on Monday, Vignesh Shivan had shared an unseen picture from his wedding. In the post, he thanked the wedding organisers for their sincere and fabulous work. “The last-minute changes, the final minute twists, and turns. U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives (sic),” he wrote while lauding their efforts.

As soon as Vignesh Shivan posted the pictures online, fans took to the comment section and wished them a happy married life as they went gaga about their chemistry reflected in the photos.

For the special day, Nayanthara looked nothing less than a dream in an all-red saree. She opted for a handcrafted saree in JADE's signature Vermillion Red, custom-designed by Monica Shah. The saree's tone-on-tone embroidery was inspired by the temples of Hoysala. On the other hand, Vignesh wore an ivory wedding ensemble that resonated with the four pheras that signify Dharma, Arth, Kama, and Moksha.

The couple who got hitched on June 9, had shared the first pictures on Instagram. The prolific director had shared a sweet post for his wife and wrote, “Am married.” He called it “just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with” Nayanthara. Meanwhile, post their wedding, the newlyweds offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Instagram/wikkiofficial