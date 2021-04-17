Last Updated:

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan And Other Regional Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan jetting off to Kochi to Dulquer Salmaan making his Tamil singing debut, take a look at celebs who made headlines this week.

Last week witnessed a great number of social media posts from several celebrities in the regional Indian cinema. Posts about movie releases, joining hands for a new project, or celebrating International Art Day have been trending on social media. Take a look at a few of these social media posts.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fly to Kochi

Nayanthara jetted off to Kochi along with her beau, Vignesh Shivan in a private jet. On April 11, 2021, Vignesh took to IG Instagram handle and dropped several snaps featuring himself and Nayanthara. In the picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen walking together, holding hands outside the private jet they boarded.

Rana Daggubati says 'elephants have unique importance to our ecosystem'

On April 16, 2021, Rana Daggubati dropped a still from his film, Kaadan. In the picture, he can be seen holding an elephant’s trunk in his hand and smiling adorably. In the caption, he penned that, “elephants have unique importance to our ecosystem, and it will be a great disadvantage to us if they are driven into extinction”.

Kollywood Celebs express shock as veteran actor Vivekh passes away

Many Kollywood celebrities expressed their grief over the death of the Padma Shri awardee and legendary comedian, Vivekh who breathed his last on April 16, 2021. Actor Harish Kalyan, Prasanna, Aju Varghese, Nivin Pauly, Gautham Karthik and Arun Vijay expressed shock over his demise on their Twitter handles.

K Pawan Kalyan tests COVID-19 positive

K Pawan Kalyan tested COVID-19 positive but is now in a stable condition. Political secretary P Hariprasad announced on Twitter. He is admitted at Apollo Hospitals.

Keerthy Suresh marks International Art Day

Keerthy Suresh dropped a sweet video on account of International Art Day. She shared a series of portraits of herself made by her fans. Many fans dropped red hearts and kiss emojis.

Tamannaah Bhatia unveils Ghosty's first look

On April 14, Tamannaah unveiled the first look of Kajal Aggarwal and Yogi Babu starrer Ghosty, on Twitter. In the poster, Kajal can be seen sitting in front of the Parliament House surrounded by politicians. Kajal, further, expressed gratitude to her.

Shankar issues statement after Aascar Ravichandran's claims

On April 15, 2021, Shankar issued a statement reiterating Aascar Ravichandran's claims that the Anniyan Hindi remake is illegal. He stated that the rights belong to him. He also highlighted that he was credited for the plot and screenplay of the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran announces Kuruthi release date

on April 16, 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and announced the release date of his upcoming thriller, Kuruthi. He shared the movie’s poster and announced that it will be releasing on May 13, 2021. The film will be releasing in theatres.

Kichcha Sudeepa confirms Vikrant Rona will be releasing in August

On April 15, Kichcha Sudeepa confirmed the release date of the upcoming film, Vikrant Rona. The film will be released on August 19, 2021. The Kannada film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats.

Dulquer Salmaan makes Tamil singing debut

The South actor took to IG and revealed that he sang for the first time in Tamil for his upcoming film, Hey Sinamika. He also wished fans, Happy Vishu. The film features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles opposite Dulquer.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

