Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan And Other Regional Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

Quick links:
Source: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan IG/ Rana Daggubati IG/ Keerthy Suresh IG
Last week witnessed a great number of social media posts from several celebrities in the regional Indian cinema. Posts about movie releases, joining hands for a new project, or celebrating International Art Day have been trending on social media. Take a look at a few of these social media posts.
Nayanthara jetted off to Kochi along with her beau, Vignesh Shivan in a private jet. On April 11, 2021, Vignesh took to IG Instagram handle and dropped several snaps featuring himself and Nayanthara. In the picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen walking together, holding hands outside the private jet they boarded.
On April 16, 2021, Rana Daggubati dropped a still from his film, Kaadan. In the picture, he can be seen holding an elephant’s trunk in his hand and smiling adorably. In the caption, he penned that, “elephants have unique importance to our ecosystem, and it will be a great disadvantage to us if they are driven into extinction”.
Many Kollywood celebrities expressed their grief over the death of the Padma Shri awardee and legendary comedian, Vivekh who breathed his last on April 16, 2021. Actor Harish Kalyan, Prasanna, Aju Varghese, Nivin Pauly, Gautham Karthik and Arun Vijay expressed shock over his demise on their Twitter handles.
Really heartbreaking & not able to accept that our @Actor_Vivek sir is not with us anymore!! You’ve inspired millions with your performance, social work and also by being a wonderful soul!— Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) April 17, 2021
More than an actor, as a human you’ve always won our hearts. #RIPVivekSir
Shocked to hear the demise of legendary actor @Actor_Vivek sir ðŸ˜ž— Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) April 17, 2021
May His Soul Rest In PeaceðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/S5Pcf8MEp2
K Pawan Kalyan tested COVID-19 positive but is now in a stable condition. Political secretary P Hariprasad announced on Twitter. He is admitted at Apollo Hospitals.
à°¶à±à°°à±€ @PawanKalyan à°—à°¾à°°à°¿à°•à°¿ à°•à±‹à°µà°¿à°¡à± à°ªà°¾à°œà°¿à°Ÿà°¿à°µà±— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 16, 2021
à°†à°¯à°¨ à°•à±à°·à±‡à°®à°‚... à°•à±Šà°¨à°¸à°¾à°—à±à°¤à±à°¨à±à°¨ à°šà°¿à°•à°¿à°¤à±à°¸ pic.twitter.com/K5ZNrsdbRv
Keerthy Suresh dropped a sweet video on account of International Art Day. She shared a series of portraits of herself made by her fans. Many fans dropped red hearts and kiss emojis.
On April 14, Tamannaah unveiled the first look of Kajal Aggarwal and Yogi Babu starrer Ghosty, on Twitter. In the poster, Kajal can be seen sitting in front of the Parliament House surrounded by politicians. Kajal, further, expressed gratitude to her.
Thank you Tammy â¤ï¸ https://t.co/S5dYNxEPlQ— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 14, 2021
On April 15, 2021, Shankar issued a statement reiterating Aascar Ravichandran's claims that the Anniyan Hindi remake is illegal. He stated that the rights belong to him. He also highlighted that he was credited for the plot and screenplay of the film.
As an AD of #Anniyan, I stand with @shankarshanmugh Sir ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ #ISupportDirectorShankar pic.twitter.com/24eoWVPIKa— Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) April 15, 2021
on April 16, 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and announced the release date of his upcoming thriller, Kuruthi. He shared the movie’s poster and announced that it will be releasing on May 13, 2021. The film will be releasing in theatres.
On April 15, Kichcha Sudeepa confirmed the release date of the upcoming film, Vikrant Rona. The film will be released on August 19, 2021. The Kannada film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats.
After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021
We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.
ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/V7Rm5bWv17
The South actor took to IG and revealed that he sang for the first time in Tamil for his upcoming film, Hey Sinamika. He also wished fans, Happy Vishu. The film features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles opposite Dulquer.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.