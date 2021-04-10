Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, And Other Regional Stars Who Made Headlines This Week

This last week saw a great horde of social media posts from some of the most loved stars of the regional Indian cinema. Posts about movie releases and other stuff from these stars made some of the top regional entertainment news this week. Take a look at some of these social media posts.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

After hinting at their engagement through an Instagram post two weeks back, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made news yet again with their new Instagram post. On 5 April, director Vignesh Shivan posted a picture with Nayanthara, from their Easter celebration. The picture is an adorable one, and their fans have been overjoyed about the post.

Rana Daggubati

It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of my closest friend Bunny. Have shared fond memories with him, and looking forward to many more â¤ï¸ @alluarjun#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/M6c4m0uwCe — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 6, 2021

Rana Daggubati's Instagram has been filled with his posts about his latest release, Aranya, and the love the film has been receiving. But his post that made the news this week was his Twitter post on actor Allu Arjun’s birthday, wishing the actor and announcing the launch of his CDP.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni, just like their fans, have been very excited about their upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor, which releases on June 21. Recently, Pooja Hegde announced the YouTube release of the film’s song, Ye Zindagi, via an Instagram post.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh recently made news when he announced the wrap up of the shoot of his upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. The film is slated to release on 15 October 2021.

Saswata Chatterjee

The renowned Bengali star made news this week after he posted about his 2019 film, Tarikh: A Timeline. The 2019 film also stars Ritwick Chakraborty and Raima Sen and has won multiple accolades in film festivals around the world. Saswata Chatterjee’s Instagram post announces the film’s re-release in select theatres.

Sohini Sarkar

Sohini Sarkar, the Bengali actress, posted about the release of her latest Bengali film, Ei Ami Renu. The film also stars Soham Chakraborty and is based on a story by Samaresh Majumder.

Prathamesh Parab

The Time Pass star, Prathamesh Parab’s recent Instagram post got a lot of attention, as it announced the sequel to his 2019 adult comedy flick, Takatak. He posted a glimpse of the film’s poster, with ‘coming soon’ as the caption.

Bharat Jadhav

Bharat Jadhav, the celebrated Marathi star, made news this week after he posted about getting his first dose COVID-19 vaccine. In the caption of the post, he expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and the medical team.

Parth Oza

Parth Oza, the celebrated Gujarati singer and actor, recently teased an upcoming film with the Chhello Divas star, Kinjal Rajpriya. However, he did not disclose the name of the film in his post.

Dulquer Salmaan

The Malayalam star, Dulquer Salman, announced wrapping up his upcoming film, Salute. In the caption, expressing his gratitude and happiness about working in the film, he also wrote a goodbye message to the character he is playing in the film, Aravind Karunakaran. The film will also star Diana Penty.

Promo image source: VIGNESH SHIVAN INSTAGRAM / RANA DAGGUBATI TWITTER