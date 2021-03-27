Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Other Regional Stars Who Ruled Social Media This Week

This week was a truly exhilarating one for numerous regional film industries in India. From possible engagement announcements to movie announcements to the celebration of National Awards, here is a list of top 10 posts from the celebrities of the Indian regional cinema that made news this week. Read on to know about them.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been known to be dating since 2015. On March 25, Vignesh Shivan posted this picture on his Instagram, that hinted towards the couple’s engagement. Since then, their fans have been in a frenzy of happiness.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati's Instagram is currently brewing with the posts of his latest Telugu film, Aranya. However, his post that made the most news was his reply to Filmfare on Twitter. After Filmfare posted his picture from Aranya and in the caption, misspelled his name, this is what he wrote in reply:

ðŸ˜‚That’s also my reaction every time you spell my name wrong ðŸ˜‘ ðŸ˜… https://t.co/iCWGasEggE — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 25, 2021

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is soon going to be seen as the lead in the next SS Rajamouli film, RRR which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role; it has been generating a lot of excitement since its announcement. Recently, Ram Charan posted a picture of the character he is playing. The actor will be seen playing Alluri Sitaram Raju, who was a revolutionary who fought for India’s independence.





R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan recently tested positive for COVID-19, and he announced the news in the most hilarious way. He put up a post on his Twitter, where he referenced his character in 3 Idiots. The post also references the news of his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„BUT-ALL IS WELL and the CovidðŸ¦ will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju inðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†. Thank you for all the love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸I am recuperating well.ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Mohanlal

Mohanlal was cheerful about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham winning three National Awards in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Costumes, and Best Special Effects. The actor posted a picture on his Instagram, celebrating with the team. He also thanked everyone for their support.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi also posted on his Instagram about winning the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his film Super Deluxe. In the post, he thanked the director, Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Take a look at his post here.

Bhagyashree Milind

Bhagyashree Milind was also on cloud nine, after she won the National Award for the Best Actress, for her film Anandi Gopal. The Marathi film also won five other National Awards. The actress shared this post, feeling highly elated.

Lalit Prabhakar

Lalit Prabhakar, who also stars in the film Anandi Gopal, also posted on his Instagram about the film winning six National Awards. While Bhagyashree Milind plays the role of Anandibai Joshi in the film, Lalit Prabhakar plays the role of her husband, Gopalrao Joshi. Along with the picture, he also mentioned how proud he felt.

Dhanush

Dhanush won the National Award for the Best Actor, for his film Asuran, and shared this celebratory post on his Instagram. He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee, who won for his film Bhonsle. In the post, Dhanush penned a heartfelt message about winning the award.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Prosenjit Chatterjee was also feeling elated after two of his Bengali films won National Awards. Gumnaami won the award for the Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Bengali Film, and Jyeshthoputro won for the Best Background Music and Best Original Screenplay. Here is his post about Gumnaami.

Promo image source: Vignesh Shivan and Rana Daggubati Instagram