Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share New Glimpses With Twins As They Extend Diwali Wishes

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Diwali this year was extra special as the couple celebrated the festival for the first time after becoming parents.

The filmmaker shared pictures and videos alongside Nayanthara and their twins as they extended Diwali wishes to their fans. Vignesh wished 'happiness and peace' to everyone, mentioning how one should always manifest good things amid the hurdles life throws at them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh shared a video of him and Nayanthara holding their twins in their arms as they sent Diwali wishes to everyone.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you. Pray Hard, love hard ! Cos …Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful."

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently became parents to twins via surrogacy. Ever since they announced the arrival of their babies, the couple has been caught in controversy as they were asked to file an explanation to Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry to ascertain if they had followed the rules of surrogacy.

The duo then filed an affidavit, mentioning that they registered their marriage 6 years ago and welcomed the kids via a surrogate who's their relative. They also mentioned that their surrogacy was registered in December 2021, shortly before commercial surrogacy got banned in India.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)