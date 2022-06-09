Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Karthi & More Attend Ceremony

Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been together for the past seven years and are now set to tie the knot. While the couple reportedly tied the knot at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram as per Pinkvilla, the guests were spotted arriving at the venue. As it was earlier expected that numerous celebrities will be attending their special day, it was recently revealed that artists namely Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Boney Kapoor, and more were seen entering the venue.

Guests arrive at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan reportedly got married today in a close-knit ceremony. The fans recently spotted guests arriving at the event some of which include Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Boney Kapoor, Mani Ratnam, Sarath Kumar, Karthi, Divya Dharshini, Vasanth Ravi, and others. While the duo reported tied the knot on 9 June 2022 in the morning at around 8 am, the fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the wedding pictures on social media.

Thalaivar just now arrived at

Nayan ❣️ Vignesh Shivan Wedding ❣️#NayantharaVigneshShivan #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/mZ5XYjHaJY — R 🅰️ J (@baba_rajkumar) June 9, 2022

As per Indian Express, Vignesh Shivan revealed during a media interaction that he will tie the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022, adding that they planned to get married at Tirupathi temple which did not take place due to some logistics issues. He also added that they will share the wedding pictures soon after the wedding in the afternoon while stating that "On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together."

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial