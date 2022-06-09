Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Sweet Note For The Newlyweds

After a whirlwind romance of seven years, South star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The couple's nuptials were attended by their close family and friends and also several celebrities from the film industry. As Vignesh Shivan recently took the internet by storm with their beautiful picture from their nuptials, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent her best wishes and blessings to the newlyweds.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a good friend of both Nayanthara and Vignesh, recently penned a sweet note for the couple. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared the couple's official picture and sent them her wishes and blessings. She wrote, "Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life," and added a red heart emoji.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures

Soon after their nuptials, Vignesh Shivan shared a beautiful picture of him and his wife, Nayanthara. In the photo, the director could be seen kissing Nayanthara on her forehead while they were dressed in their wedding ensembles. For her bridal dress, Nayanthara opted for a beautiful full sleeves red outfit and accessorised it with multiple chains and necklaces. She also wore matching earrings and maang tikka and added a garland of white flowers to her hair. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan donned ivory coloured ethnic ensemble. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan penned, "On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace , the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Just married."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara first met on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015 and began dating shortly after that. The couple's wedding was one of the most awaited affairs for their fans. The couple tied the knot in Chennai in the attendance of many celebrities, including megastar Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Boney Kapoor, Atlee, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Ahead of their wedding, Vignesh Shivan penned a heartfelt note for Nayanthara that read, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s (heart emoji). thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! Nayanthara ! My Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !" "Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends," he concluded.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Twitter/@VigneshShivN