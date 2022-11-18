Nayanthara's Birthday: Revisiting Actor's Endearing Moments With Husband Vignesh Shivan

Quick links:
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are one of the most popular couples in the South film industry. The couple got married earlier this year.
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara first met during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan and fell in love while filming it in 2015.
The couple made their relationship official in 2017, as they stepped out together for an award function in Singapore.
The duo then spoke about each other during various public events, with Vignesh also posting about his ladylove on social media.
From visiting holy places to enjoying various international trips together, Nayanthara and Vignesh venture out often amid their busy schedules.