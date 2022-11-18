Last Updated:

Nayanthara's Birthday: Revisiting Actor's Endearing Moments With Husband Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular couples in the South film industry. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
1/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are one of the most popular couples in the South film industry. The couple got married earlier this year. 

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
2/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

Soon after their wedding, the couple embraced parenthood, welcoming twins via surrogacy. 

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
3/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara first met during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan and fell in love while filming it in 2015. 

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
4/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

The couple made their relationship official in 2017, as they stepped out together for an award function in Singapore.  

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
5/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

The duo then spoke about each other during various public events, with Vignesh also posting about his ladylove on social media. 

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
6/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

From visiting holy places to enjoying various international trips together, Nayanthara and Vignesh venture out often amid their busy schedules. 

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
7/7
Image: Instagram/ @wikkiofficial

The couple finally got married in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. Their ceremony was attended by notable personalities from the film industry. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sonam Kapoor gives sneak peek into her and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu's nursery

Sonam Kapoor gives sneak peek into her and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu's nursery
Aishwarya, Abhishek snapped at a party, Kartik Aaryan steps out in casuals: Celebs spotted

Aishwarya, Abhishek snapped at a party, Kartik Aaryan steps out in casuals: Celebs spotted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com