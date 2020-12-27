Nayanthara's Horror Films Which Gained Raving Reviews For Her Performance

Nayanthara has featured in a number of different genres of films. Over the past 18 years of her career, the actor has delivered some of the most interesting films. Some of her greatest hits have been from the horror genre. Nayanthara has proved to deliver exceptional performances in the thriller or horror space throughout her years in the Tamil film industry. Thus, here is a look at some of her best horror films.

Nayanthara's horror films

Chandramukhi (IMDb Rating 7.1/10)

Nayanthara debuted in the Tamil film industry in 2005 with the film Ayya. Soon after that, she was offered to play a pivotal role in the film Chandramukhi which came out in 2005 as well. She was loved for her debut Tamil film and thus fans were eager to see her in a different genre. Chandramukhi became one of the most anticipated films at the time as it also featured Rajinikanth opposite her. Nayanthara in the film appears for a small yet pivotal role; however, the actor was impactful in her performance and managed to gain praises from the audience. The film itself set a record with 890 days of its theatrical run. Jyotika played the lead role of Chandramukhi in the film and she too won a number of awards for her spectacular performance.

Maya (IMDb Rating 7.6/10)

The film Maya was directed by Ashwin Saravanan in 2015. After her first horror flick, Nayanthara returned to the genre after close to ten years with Maya. She played the role of Apsara Arjun and Maya Mathews in the film. Maya also became popular due to the film being her 50th movie project within the south industry. Nayanthara played the lead role in this film and was cast opposite Aari.

Dora (IMDb Rating 5.3/10)

Dora was a thriller-horror flick in which Nayanthara played a pivotal role. She played the character of Pavalakkodi, a person who purchases a vintage car for the love of it. As the film moves ahead, she finds out that the car is haunted by a spirit seeking revenge. The film later picks up from this narrative and a number of paranormal activities begin to follow the life of Nayanthara’s character in the film. The film gained mixed reviews from the audience when it was released in 2017.

Airaa (IMDb Rating 4.7/10)

Fans loved the film Maya and the double role played by Nayanthara in the film. Thus fans were delighted when the actor returned with Airaa, a 2019 film in which she played a double role for the second time. The actor played the role of a journalist who is haunted by a spirit. Nayanthara plays the role of Yamuna, a journalist who goes out to meet her grandmother in a remote village. It is during her travels that she gets possessed by an unclean and vengeful spirit.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam (IMDb Rating 2.6/10)

Nayanthara came out with another horror flick in 2019 titled Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. The film itself underwent several delays in release and was finally released in August of 2019. The movie showed the life of an orphan girl who is adopted by wealthy parents. As the story progresses ahead, a strange man tries his best to attack this orphan girl played by Nayanthara. Despite being in London, the attacks from the strange man don’t seem to stop creating a suspenseful narrative for the film.

