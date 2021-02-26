Nazriya Fahadh Performing To Vaathi From 'Master' Is Too Adorable To Miss; WATCH

Nazriya Fahadh took to Instagram in order to share an Instagram Reels video featuring her friend, Aleena Alphonse. The short video presentation sees the actor dancing to the tune of Vaathi, a track that is a part of the original soundtrack of the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master. The reels video sees the two performing a handful of steps to the track in near-perfect synchronicity. Nazriya Fahadh's video featuring her and her friend can be found below as well as on Nazriya Fahadh's Instagram handle.

Also Read: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Calls Dulquer Salmaan's Wife Amal 'sister' In New Post

Nazriya Fahadh's Vaathi reel video

However, this isn't the only time when the actor has danced to an iconic tune. Some time ago, she channelled her inner '90's kid as she danced to the song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaane" that was a part of the 1998 hit movie, "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya". This one happened to be her very first Instagram reels video. In Nazriya Fahadh's video, one can see that she is mimicking the iconic moves from the song. The same can be found below as well as on Nazriya Fahadh's Instagram reels section.

Also Read: Meghana Raj Shares Announcement Of Major Reveal On Feb 14, Shares Video Of Jr C.

About Nazriya Fahadh's social media activities

It is no secret that Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, who is the wife of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, is quite an active Instagram user. Through the same, she frequently gives her fans occasional glimpses into her private life through a series of photos and videos. Some of which can be found below.

Also Read: Female Malayalam Actors Who Shined In The Last Decade; Parvathy, Keerthy Suresh & Others

A peek into Nazriya Fahadh's Instagram handle

As far as her professional commitments are concerned, she was last seen in 2020's Trance. The feature presentation in question, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars the likes of Gautham Menon, Soubin Sahir, and Vinayakan, to name a few. More details regarding her upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when Fahadh or her representatives reveal the same.

Also Read: Malayalam Movies In February: 'Trance', 'Varane Avashyamund', & Others To Hit The Screens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.