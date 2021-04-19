Nazriya Nazim Begins Filming 'Ante Sundaraniki'; Calls Her First Telugu Film "special"

Nazriya Nazim is regarded as a popular face in Malayalam as well as the Tamil film industries. She has been working in films for a long time and has comfortably established herself as an actor over the years. However, she is set to begin a new venture in her acting career. In her latest Instagram post, the actor has revealed that her next film project also happens to be her first Telugu film. She has also penned a short note about her experience working in the film.

Nazriya Nazim opens up about her “special” beginning in Telugu films

Nazriya Nazim is all set to make her debut in Telugu films with her upcoming project titled Ante Sundaraniki. Just a short while ago, the actor has revealed that she is set to begin her shooting schedule for her first Telugu film. She further wrote, “First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special”. The post soon received a wave of reactions from her fans, who expressed their excitement for the film. They wished Nazriya luck for her new venture and said that they would be waiting for its release.

Image courtesy: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram comments

Ante Sundaraniki will be directed by Vivek Athreya, who is also responsible for the hit film Brochevarevarura. The upcoming film is being touted as a romantic comedy which will also star actor Nani in the leading role. Quite interestingly, Nazriya’s husband Fahad Fazil is also gearing up to make his debut in Telugu films. He will be seen playing the role of the villain in Pushpa, according to telugucinema.com. The film will star Allu Arjun as the lead role and the film is being made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Nazriya Nazim has worked in a list of several Malayalam and Tamil films ever since her debut in Palunku, which saw her working as a child actor. Some of her popular films include Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Thirumanam Enum Nikkah, Raja Rani and many more. She was last seen in Maniyarayile Ashokan, which had released last year. While not much is known about Ante Sundaraniki, more details about the film are expected to be released soon.

Promo image courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.