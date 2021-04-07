Nazriya Nazim Celebrates Joji's Release With A Quirky Photo, Fans Gush Over Fahadh Faasil

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 7, to celebrate her husband Fahadh Faasil's latest movie Joji's release with a quirky photo. The photo featured Fahadh Faasil pointing his finger at the camera and the background showed his movie Joji's description on the Amazon Prime video on the large television screen. As the highly anticipated crime thriller finally released on Wednesday, Nazriya showed her excitement in the caption and wrote "JOJi! @primevideoin" in the caption.

As soon as Nazriya Nazim added the post to her Instagram feed, her followers could not help but gush over Fahadh Faasil. One of them wrote "fafa ur the best" with heart eyes and raising hands emoticon. While the other wrote, "what an actor he is looking forward to see him against Allu Arjun in pushpa.. #mass". Many others called him 'fafa' in the comments which is what his fans call him lovingly with many hearts eyes red hearts and fire emoticons.

More about Joji's release and review

Joji will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2021, and will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the crime drama stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles with Fahadh as the protagonist. Joji is inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth and the movie presents a twisted version of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder, and mystery. The story of the film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family, who wants to be a super-wealthy NRI. However, his father thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans and an unexpected event occurs in the family.

A look at Fahadh Faasil's movies

Fahadh Faasil predominately works in Malayalam cinema and has acted in more than 40 films. Fahadh first appeared in his father Fazil's movie Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002 which was a failure and he took a gap of 7 years before returning to acting. He gained recognition for his role as Arjun in the thriller film Chaappa Kurishu in 2011 for which his first Kerala State Film award under the Second Best Actor category. In 2012, he achieved critical acclaim for his roles as Dr. Arin Kumar in Diamond Necklace and Cyril in 22 Female Kottayam and he bagged his first Filmfare Award under 'Best Actor' category for the latter. His other popular films include Annayum Rassoolam, Amen, North 24 Kaatham, Banglore Days, among several others.

