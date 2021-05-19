Nazriya Nazim Loves 'Chai', Says 'anytime Is Tea Time' In Latest Instagram Video

Actor Nazriya Nazim takes to her social media handles to share updates of her personal as well as professional life. On Wednesday, May 19, the Malayalam actor added another video to her ‘lockdown diaries’ showcasing her love for tea. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans of the actor went on to appreciate her post with sweet comments.

Nazriya Nazim’s love for tea

The actor, took to her Instagram handle, to share a slow-motion video of her pouring what appears to be black tea in a glass cup. According to the Trance star, “anytime is tea time”. The picturesque video was accompanied by the hashtag ‘Chai is love’. Check out Nazriya Nazim’s latest Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the post, netizens and tea lovers flooded her comment section with sweet comments. Red heart emoticons were showered in abundance on the short clip. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

It is no secret that Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, the wife of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is quite an avid social media user. She frequently shares glimpses of her private life through a series of photos and videos on her social media handle. Here’s taking a quick look at a few of them:

Nazriya began her acting career as a child artist in the Malayalam movie Palunku back in the year 2006. Ever since then, she has featured across Tamil and Telugu films as well. Apart from movies, she has also worked in shows like Shruthilayam, Star Singer among others. On the movie front, Nazriya was last seen in Maniyarayile Ashokan, a Malayalam language romantic-comedy film. Helmed by Shamzu Zayba, the movie also starred Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role.

Nazriya made a cameo appearance in the film alongside Anu Sithara. Previously, she was also seen in Trance alongside Dileesh Pothan, Gautham Menon, and Fahadh Faasil. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film, Ante Sundaranki! Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni in collaboration with Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. In the film, Naziya will share the screen space with superstar Nani.

(Image: Nazriya Nazam's Instagram)

