 Nazriya Nazim Shares An Adorable 'fangirl' Selfie With Husband Fahadh Faasil

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are one of the most loved couples in the Malayalam film industry. Nazriya took to her Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with her husband Fahadh and called herself his 'biggest fan.' The lovely couple has always been entertaining their fans on-screen as well as off-screen. Despite Faasil's absence on Instagram, his wife never misses a chance to share a charming picture of them.

Nazriya Nazim's fan girl moment with husband Fahadh Faasil

In the photo, Fahadh was seen wearing a cap with a white t-shirt and green sweat pants, while Nazriya sported a sweatshirt. While sharing the photo she wrote " Sirrrrrrr ji……..I’m ur biggest fan !! Amaze me every single day, I am not at all biased. My fan moment kinda selfie. #fafa boy #my boy."

Fans were all hearts for the couple's adorable photo as they left several heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Nazriya Nazim was last seen onscreen with her husband Fahadh in the psychological thriller film Trance. The movie was based on the themes of substance dependence, religion, and the commercialization of spirituality. The plot of the movie follows the events in the life of Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker, an atheist, who is hired by a corporate body to work as a Christian pastor. She will be next seen in the movie Ante Sundaraniki, the movie will mark Nazim's debut in the Telugu movie industry. The film will also feature Nani in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in the survival thriller film Malayankunju. It also stars Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role and features Indrans, Jaffar Idukki and Deepak Parambol in supporting roles. He is also set to star in the action thriller film Pusha alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release in two parts and the plot of the movie is based on the real-life incidents of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Faasil will also be seen in the much-awaited action thriller film Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

IMAGE: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

