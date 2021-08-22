Nazriya Nazim Shares Video Of Fahadh Faasil Giving Her Piggyback Ride On Anniversary

Actor Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share an adorable video of herself and husband Fahadh Faasil on the occasion of the duo’s seventh anniversary. In the video, Fahadh can be seen giving his wife a piggyback ride. Nazriya Nazim called the couple a ‘team’ in her caption.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil’s wedding anniversary

Nazriya Nazim shared a video of her husband, Fahadh Faasil giving her a piggyback ride on Sunday. She mentioned that Fahadh carried her on all their trips together when she was tired of walking. She wrote, ‘Happy anniversary Shanu. What can I say, lucky boy. To you carrying me around on all our trips when I quit walking and all the adventures we got in store to explore. Everything with you. So no escape, we are a team no matter what. Happy 7 to us! And a very very happy Onam guys.’

The couple received heaps of love from friends, family, and fans in the comment section. Actor Anupama Parameswaran left a comment on the video, ‘Haha you guys are ❤️’ Farhaan, Fahadh Faasil’s brother also commented on the video with two heart emoticons.

Earlier this month Nazriya Nazim posted a birthday wish for her husband. The picture she posted featured her with Fahadh, who was out of focus. She called him the kindest man she knows and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be out of focus. Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu. To the most kind one I know.’

The much-loved couple met while shooting for Bangalore Days. They played the roles of husband and wife in the film, which was helmed by Anjali Menon. Nazriya and Fahadh got engaged at the beginning of 2014 and tied the knot in August, the same year. Bangalore Days was not their only work together. They also starred together in Trance and Pramani.

Nazriya will soon enter the Telugu film industry with her debut in Ante Sundaraniki. Apart from being an actor, she also produced Varathan, which was released in 2018. Fahadh Faasil on the other hand will next be seen in the Telugu film, Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. He will also play a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Picture Credits: Nazriya Nazim-Instagram