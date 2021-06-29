Nazriya Nazim Strikes A Goofy Pose With 'partner' Fahadh Faasil, See Pic

South actor Nazriya Nazim recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her husband, Fahadh Faasil. In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting close as they strike a pose. Nazriya can be seen wearing a black dress and smiling for the camera, whereas her husband Fahadh can be seen giving a peace sign pose while twinning with his wife. Check it out.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil strike a pose in new picture

While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Partner". The comments section is filled with their fans leaving heart emoticons. Have a look at the post.

Earlier, she shared pictures from her recent get-together with other celebrities. Nazriya shared on Instagram a mirror selfie she clicked with husband Fahadh Faasil while Prithviraj and Dulquer held their better halves, Supriya and Amaal, respectively in their arms. The stars seemed to have had a black-themed party as most of them donned black outfits, while Nazriya also used a heart emoji of the same colour. The picture has over 1 million likes. In the caption, Nazriya added a black heart. Check it out.

On June 16, Fahadh took to his Facebook account to shed some light on dropping out of engineering college to pursue philosophy and returning home "without a degree". He revealed that after shifting to the US and pursuing his degree in engineering for two years, he dropped out of college and shifted to "art school" post-counselling due to rapidly falling grades. He also explained how good things started happening to him after he tied the knot with his then-lover and now-wife, Nazriya Nazim. In the note he wrote, "Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strong about us." Check it out.

On the work front, Fahadh recently featured in two films that released directly on the OTT platforms. He first starred in the murder mystery Irul and then in the crime drama Joji. On the other hand, Nazariya has been listed as a producer on Fahadh’s productions like Kumbalangi Nights and CU Soon.

