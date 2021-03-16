Nazriya Nazim Talks About Her Uninvited Visitor, Wonders 'how He Didn't Show Up' Lately

Actor Nazriya Nazim often takes to social media to chronicle the ventures of her personal as well as professional life. The Malayalam actor can be seen posing alongside her family and friends in her several Instagram posts. However, on Tuesday, March 16, the actor had to deal with an uninvited visitor and the actor seemed quite unhappy with it.

Who is Nazriya Nazim’s uninvited visitor?

Taking to her Instagram story, Nazriya posted a sun-kissed selfie of herself donning a black sleeveless ensemble. Minimalistic makeup and a contagious smile completed the look of the actor. However, while sharing the photo, Nazriya shared accounts of her uninvited visitor, who is none other than the pimple on her face.

She stated, “Was wondering… how he hasn’t showed up in a long time… and… There he is…. Mr. Pimple (sic)”. Nazriya while sharing the photo, used a quirky ‘pop’ gif, which indicated her urge to pop the pimple. Here’s taking a quick look at the story shared by her:

It is no secret that Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, the wife of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is quite an avid social media user. She frequently shares glimpses of her private life through a series of photos and videos on her social media handle. Here’s taking a quick look at a few of them:

Nazriya began her acting career as a child artist in the Malayalam movie Palunku back in the year 2006. Ever since then, she has featured across Tamil and Telugu films as well. Apart from movies, she has also worked in shows like Shruthilayam, Star Singer among others. On the movie front, Nazriya was last seen in Maniyarayile Ashokan, a Malayalam language romantic-comedy film. Helmed by Shamzu Zayba, the movie also starred Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role.

Nazriya made a cameo appearance in the film alongside Anu Sithara. Previously, she was also seen in Trance alongside Dileesh Pothan, Gautham Menon and Fahadh Faasil. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Viju (Played by Fahadh), an atheist, who is hired by a corporate agency to work as a Christian pastor.

