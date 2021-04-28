Nazriya Nazim Treats Fans With Charming Pictures As She Poses Next To Hubby Fahadh Faasil

South Indian actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh recently took to social media to share a series of pictures with her husband Fahadh Faasil. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing for the camera while wearing sweet smiles across their faces. In the caption for the post, the actor has used a famous line from the trending song, I Wanna Be, to describe their relationship. Nazriya and Fahadh have also received immense love in the comments section of the post as fans love to see the two love birds together.

Naziya shares pictures with Fahadh

South Indian actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh recently updated her fans with an adorable picture alongside FaFa and fans have been loving every bit of it. In the picture shared, she can be seen posing with her husband at home, in a sunlit room. The couple is seen embracing each other while smiling at the camera delightfully while the photograph is being taken. In the second picture, Nazriya has also shared a mirror shot which has been taken from a different angle.

In the pictures shared, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is seen dressed in elegant traditional wear, studded with bold colours. The actor is seen dressed in a yellow salwar kameez which has been given a high neck pattern with full sleeves. The bottoms have been kept red in colour while the dupatta is a mix of contrasting red and green. Her short golden-brown hair and no-makeup look also go well with the bright look.

Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a simple white shirt which has been styled with a set of blue denims. His beard has been kept well-trimmed with short hair which looks neat and classic.

In the caption for the post, Nazriya has indicated that she finds the pictures quite sweet and nice. She has jotted down the lyrics of the song, I Wanna Be, and has also topped it up with a sweet emoticon. Have a look at the post on Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the couple and their strong chemistry. Some people have also used loving emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Instagram

