Nazriya Nazim Wishes Dulquer Salmaan's Daughter Maryam On Her 4th Birthday

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim, who is the wife of Fahadh Faasil, is great friends with Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal, and often shares pictures with them on her Instagram feed. The couple’s toddler daughter, Maryam is celebrating her 4th birthday on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and Nazriya took to her profile on the photo-sharing platform, to wish her on the special occasion. Take a look at the post as well as the adorable message with it.

Nazriya Nazim wishes Maryam on her 4th birthday

Nazim shared a picture with Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and her mother Amaal. The candid picture saw, Nazriya hugging the mother-daughter duo from behind and all of them had adorable smiles. Dulquer and Amaal’s daughter was born 4 years ago on May 5, 2017.

Nazriya wrote a heartfelt message alongside the picture, which read, “Happy Happy birthday to our angel baby! Mummu... Nachu mami can’t believe you’re 4... Don’t grow up so fast. You’re the coolest and most savage baby! love u with all my heart”. The post has received over 634k likes. Comments under the post are flooded with love from fans and followers. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments here.

Nazriya Nazim on the work front

The actor recently began shooting for her movie Ante Sundaraniki, which also marks her Telugu debut. Nazriya took to her Instagram on April 19, 2021, to share the news with her fans and followers, as she mentioned that it will be a special film for her. She uploaded a short letter on letterhead with her name which read, “Andariki Namaskaram! Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special”. Take a look at her post below.

She kept her caption simple and added a "praying-hands" emoji with the post. The movie will be directed by Vivek Athreya, and is said to be a musical romantic comedy that features Nani and Nazriya in the lead roles. It will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and will tentatively release in 2022.

Image: Nazriya Nazim’s Instagram

