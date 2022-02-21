'NBK107': Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Fierce First Look From Upcoming Film Out; See Pic

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film NBK107, which will be helmed by Gopichandh Malineni. The makers of the film took to their Twitter account on Monday and shared the first glimpse of the actor from the movie. The film will see Nandamuri Balakrishna share the screen with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay and others, and fans eagerly await more announcements about the upcoming flick.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from NBK107

The upcoming yet-to-be-titled film had the audience excited about its release ever since it was announced. The actor's first look saw him in a black shirt as he walked with authority towards the camera. He was seen giving an intense look as he wore sunglasses and dust rose into the air. A four-wheeler was also seen in the background and the caption read, "MASSiest Avatar ever. Here's the Menacing First Look of #NBK107." The makers also used the hashtag NBK107 Hunt Begins and fans can't wait for what is in store for them.

NBK107 first look of Nandamuri Balakrishna

The film's director Gopichandh Malineni extended his wishes to Nandamuri Balakrishna on the occasion of his birthday in 2021 and shared a short teaser of the film on the occasion. The clip did not include any dialogues, but its intense background music in addition to a ticking clock piqued the interest of viewers.

Watch the clip here-

Nandamuri Balakrishna films

The actor's fantasy drama titled Akhanda has been the talk of the town and did exceedingly well at the box office after its theatrical release. The film recently made its OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar and continues to have fans in awe. The film marked the actor's first project in over two years and he was seen sharing the screen with Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu and others.

Image: Instagram/@balakrishna_nandamuri_