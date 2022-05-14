NCP Workers Throw Ink At Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale Over Derogatory Post On Sharad Pawar

Hours after her alleged derogatory post on Facebook targetting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Ketaki Chitale was taken into custody by Thane Police on Saturday. Three FIRs were registered against the Marathi actor and she was arrested by Kalwa police. Moreover, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray slammed her for taking the 'tradition of Maharashtra to a lower level' through her post allegedly targeting the senior politician.

Subsequently, NCP leaders as well as the NCP Pune unit demanded strict against her. In the latest development, the actor was thrown ink at by the NCP workers during her visit at the police station.

NCP workers throw ink at Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on NCP chief

In a video acquired by Republic Media Network, the actor is seen walking out of the police station. She was being escorted to the car by police personnel when a few NCP workers threw ink on her.

Her arrest was made in connection with her objectionable post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar. It is pertinent to note that while her post did not directly mention the name of the senior leader but it mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP patriarch is 81-year-old.

Hours after her post on Facebook which was purportedly written by someone else, MNS President Raj Thackeray lambasted her in a long statement issued on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, ''Whatever she has written has no place in politics of Maharashtra. We have differences of opinion with Sharad Pawar but politics of Maharashtra should not be taken to that low.''

A total of three FIRs were registered against her under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) at Kalwa police station.

The police quoted, ''The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble,'' as per PTI.

Image: Instagram/@epilepsy_warrior_queen/Republic World