Nedumudi Venu Passes At 73: Dulquer Salmaan, Gautami And Others Pay Tribute

Much-loved actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kerala. Actors took to social media to pay him tribute.

Nedumudi Venu

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal, @dulquersalmaan, @parvathy


Much-loved Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kerala. This demise shocked the film industry, and several actors took to social media to pay the late veteran actor a tribute. Venu passed away after suffering complications post-COVID and followed by a 'critical' ICU condition.

Dalquer Salaam and others pay him tribute 

After the death of the veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, several actors from the film industry rallied on social media to bid him goodbye. Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the duo together as he included 'unfathomable loss' as one of his hashtags in the post. In the caption, Salmaan called Nedumudi Venu one of the 'finest actors and kindest human beings'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Parvathy, who worked with the actor in Charlie and will now be seen with him in Puzhu, mentioned that she was 'incredibly lucky' to have the opportunity to work with the 'masterclass of an actor'. She called his death a 'terrible loss' as she posted a black and white picture with him. Parvathy wrote, "I salute his artistry and carry within me the incredible fervour for the craft he’s instilled in me as an actor through his work."

Khushubu Sundar headed to Twitter and mentioned that she was 'deeply saddened' by the loss of the 'legendary actor'. In the post, she mentioned that he was not only a 'great actor but also a wonderful human being'. She coupled the emotional post with a picture of the late actor smiling from ear to ear. Nedumudi Venu was best known for his films including Chamaram, Parinayam, Vidaparayum Munpe, Oridathoru Phayalvaan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Kallan Pavithran and many others as well.

GV Prakash also posted a picture of the actor and called him a 'legend' as she mentioned he was no more. He also called him a 'kind person and a great teacher'. Gautami Tadimalla also penned down an emotional note and mentioned that she was mourning the loss of a 'great artist'. She wrote, "Venu aettan leaves behind a rich & unique legacy that will guide generations to come."

(Image: Instagram/@mohanlal, @dulquersalmaan, @parvathy)

