Nedumudi Venu's Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Last Respects To Veteran Actor

Celebrated Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Monday, October 11 at a private hospital in Kerala. Known for his trailblazing performances in Malayalam films, the 73-year-old passed away shortly after complaining of uneasiness on Sunday. His funeral was held today, where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last respects to the late actor.

Reportedly, Venu, who had been battling stomach-related ailments for the past few months, was rushed to a private hospital in Kerala after his health deteriorated. Many eminent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy, director Ravi K Chandran among others paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays last respects to Nedumudi Venu

Apart from Pinarayi Vijayan, many leaders like V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian, Ahamed Devarkovil as well as the KPCC chief K Sudhakaran paid tribute to Venu at his funeral today, October 12. Taking to his Twitter handle yesterday, PM Modi spoke highly of the actor and wrote, 'Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'

Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Apart from him, Dulquer Salmaan uploaded a photo of 'Venu uncle' on his Instagram handle and wrote, 'Rest in Peace Venu uncle! One of our finest actors and one of the kindest human beings. #heartbroken #unfathomableloss #RIP (sic).'

His Puzhu co-star Parvathy, also uploaded a monochrome photo with the late artist, calling his demise a "terrible loss." She wrote, 'Venu sir. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been able to work with this masterclass of an actor and just the most wonderful, loving human being. Charlie and now Puzhu, just before he’s left us. What a terrible loss. I salute his artistry and carry within me the incredible fervour for the craft he’s instilled in me as an actor through his work.'

Having won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards for his stellar performances, some of Nedumudi Venu's s famous works include His Highness Abdullah, Chamaram, Vidaparayum Munpe, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Thenmavin Kombath, Margam and more.

