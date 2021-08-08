Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At Olympics 2020: Marathi Film Industry Pours In Wishes

Celebrating the biggest win of the season for India, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The young athlete was showered with praises and wishes from every corner of the country and notable personalities across every field. Not staying far too behind, the Marathi industry also sent out wishes to Chopra through social media. Take a look.

Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics

Pushing India's tally at 7, the 23-year-old athlete bagged gold in Men's javelin throw on Saturday, August 7. The athlete did not only win India's first gold in Olympics 2020 but also the first after 100 years in athletic games. After six attempts at the final, Neeraj made his personal best record with an 87.59m throw and beat his opponents.

Marathi Celebrities send out congratulatory wishes to Neeraj Chopra

Every celebrity and personality from the entertainment sector did not miss the opportunity to wish the young athlete on his achievement. From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar, many took to their social media to congratulate the javelin thrower. Marathi film and television actors like Swwapnil Joshi, Priya Bapat, Sai Tamhankar and many more also took their chance to send out congratulatory wishes.

One of the most sought-after actors in the Marathi film industry, actor Swwapnil Joshi took to his Instagram story to share multiple snippets of Chopra carrying the Indian flag after his win to congratulate him. Following the suit, Marathi actors like Sonalee Kulkarni, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Amruta Khanvilkar, Priya Bapat, Shruti Marathe, Prajaktta Mali and many more wished the athlete. Many of them shared pictures of Neeraj Chopra celebrating his historic win.

Pic Credit: Swwanil Joshi IG

Pic Credit: Sonalee Kulkarni IG

Pic Credit: Amruta Khanvilkar, IG

Pic Credit: Mrunmayee Deshpande IG

Pic Credit: Priya Bapat IG

Pic Credit: Shruti Marathe IG

Pic Credit: Prajaktta Mali IG

Actor Subhod Bhave dedicated an Instagram post to Chopra by sharing a picture of him from the tournament. He wrote, "नीरज चोप्रा मनःपूर्वक अभिनंदन💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐ऑलिम्पिक २०२१ मध्ये भालाफेक या खेळात सुवर्णपदक जिंकल्याबद्दल!" (Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal in javelin throw at the 2021 Olympics). Veteran actor Bharat Jadhav also dedicated a post with the caption, "अत्यंत आनंदाची व अभिमानाची बातमी. भारताला पहिले गोल्ड मेडल मिळाले.

अभिनंदन #नीरजचोप्रा #olympics" (Very happy and proud news. India won its first gold medal. Congratulations #NeerajChopra).

IMAGE- BHARAT JADHAV & AMRUTA KHANVILKAR'S IG

