Nehha Pendse, Siddharth Menon Talk About 'June' Script And The 'genius Nikhil Mahajan'

Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon come together for an intense journey in the film June. Directed by Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti, June's script is written by a well-known director, Nikhil Mahajan. The script of the film draws a lot from the writer's own childhood living in a small town as well. While having directed several big films, June is Nikhil Mahajan's first time as a producer-writer and very evidently, the June cast is all praises for him!

Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon reveal their reactions to the script of June

On what attracted Nehha Pendse the most about the film, she said it was the quality and the method of script writing, calling Mahajan a genius. She said, "I think the beauty of the film or the first attraction point is the way it is written. Even if you are talking about certain subjects or issues, which were not explored in the Marathi industry, it is also important how you go about it. And that's where the genius of Nikhil Mahajan really comes forward. The way he has written was so beautiful, amazing and complex. It’s simple and yet so complex, so that’s the beauty of it.”

Siddharth Menon said that while Nehha Pendse was involved from the beginning of the project, he came in a bit later. He had received a call from Nikhil Mahajan and the directors Gobdole and Khisti and they had only given him a couple of parts of the script to read. But, Siddharth Menon expressed that he was taken back by how "real" the writing was. He said, "I hadn't read something so real, like as if it was happening in front of me and as if I've seen it happen in somebody's life. The premise and the setting were known, but there was a lot that was unknown that was being explored in the script."

Siddharth added that the script is straightforward, honest and sometimes even brutal, yet it is beautiful. He also revealed that after reading the script he really wanted to do this film. "I remember coming home and thinking 'Please take me, I really want to do this because as actors we want to explore'. How much will one keep playing safe? We want to find something that speaks to us and is in that way risky, you know."

Both actors have been very excited for the film which releases on June 30, 2021, on Planet Marathi. The June cast also includes Resham Shrivardhan, Sanskruti Balgude, Jitendra Joshi among others. The film was shot in November 2019 and was slated to release in June 2020 but the release was pushed to 2021, due to the pandemic.

IMAGE: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.