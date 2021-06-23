Nehha Pendse-Siddharth Menon's ‘June’ To Release On THIS Day On Planet Marathi Cinema

Actors Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon are all set to star in their Marathi film, June. The trailer of June recently dropped, and also gave the release date of the film. Read on to know more about it.

June is an upcoming Marathi film, which stars Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon in the lead roles. Set in the city of Aurangabad, the film will revolve around two people, Neel and Neha, who find each other amidst their troubling times. The trailer for June was released just a few hours back.

June release date, cast, and other details

June is scheduled to release on June 30, on the OTT platform Planet Marathi Cinema. Besides Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon, the film will also star Resham, Shrivardhan, and Kiran Karmakar. June is written by Nikhil Mahajan and is directed by Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole. Actor Nehha Pendse also serves as one of the producers of the film.

A lot of Nehha Pende's photos in recent times have been about the film. On May 18, she had posted about June finally getting a release. She has mentioned in the caption of the post that the film was made in 2019 but did not get an Indian release. In the caption, she said, “We made June in 2019 not knowing what was about to hit us. Not that it was ever a ‘safe’ film but it was always a film that had a lot of heart and a lot of conviction. And if there is one thing I’ve learnt in my 10 years in this industry it is this - conviction is the most important ingredient in the mixture that makes cinema. From script to screen it is conviction and faith incorporated by a plethora of people that make feature films come to life,” and about the release of the film, added, “For all those who have waited patiently for our film, it is coming very soon. I can’t wait to share the world of June with you all. Thank you. May we all heal because trust me, nothing is quite as beautiful as healing is.” Take a look at the post here:

On May 16, she had also made another post about the film. In this post, she shared that June was selected for the New York Indian Film Festival and that it had been nominated for two awards, the Best Picture and the Best Actor Male (Siddharth Menon).

IMAGE: NEHHA PENDSE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.