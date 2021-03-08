'Nenjam Marappathillai' Review: Netizens Impressed With The Dark Comedy

Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai is a dark comedy thriller with strong actors and a stronger background score. The movie was stuck in "production hell" due to financial issues for four years but finally had a theatrical release on March 5. The film stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in lead roles. Here is the Nenjam Marappathillai movie review.

Nenjam Marappathillai review

Plot:

The plot of the movie revolves around a young woman Mariam played by Regina Cassandra who works as a nanny in a huge household for Ramsay's and Shwetha's kid played by SJ Suryah and Nandita Swetha respectively. However, Ramsay turns out to be a bad man and starts lusting for Mariam. He also tries to advantage of her but Mariam manages to escape from his advances using different excuses. Ramsay struck by his ego tries to show Mariam her place and schemes a plan to get rid of her for good and also succeeds at it. However, Mariam returns back from the grave and she is thirsting for Ramsay's blood.

Nenjam Marappathillai Twitter Ratings

Netizens are impressed by the script of the movie and applauded the actors for their stellar performances. The movie has been garnering positive responses so far and has been given big thumbs up by the audience for its amazing background score. Here is what the netizens are saying about the movie:

What a brilliant performances @iam_SJSuryah sir @ReginaCassandra & #nandhita mam

Totally amazed with writing and flow of dailogues ! finest & best over acting only @selvaraghavan

Sir can do that #NenjamMarappathillai

Music by @thisisysr is heaven !! Wait is worth pic.twitter.com/4P9ARcQtkJ — Muthu Kumar (@_muthu__) March 5, 2021

An example of @selvaraghavan's fascinatingly layered writing in #NenjamMarappathillai is the way @Nanditasweta (a kid's mom wickedly soaked in riches) reacts to @iam_SJSuryah when the mystery behind @ReginaCassandra's disappearance is revealed in 2nd half. — Rajarajan VS (@rajaiif) March 5, 2021

#NenjamMarappathillai - Simply Superb. Coz apart from other selva's movies this is not upto the level for the story. But the execution is top notch. @iam_SJSuryah is Monster in acting. Beast kinda acting from #SJ, @ReginaCassandra, @Nanditasweta @thisisysr - ❤️ — 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓁𝒶𝒸𝓇𝒶𝒿 (@Thilacraj) March 5, 2021

@ReginaCassandra The Place To Show Affection On The Baby The Acting Is Different In The Place Where He Shows His Anger Against Ramsay 👌#NenjamMarappathillai pic.twitter.com/Kp5v7eNDtA — Future Filmss (@FutureFilmss) March 5, 2021

Nenjam Marappathillai Movie Ratings

Critics like Baradwaj Rangan and Filmi Craft has also given the movie 3 stars out of 10. According to the critics, Nenjam Marappathillai is a horror story of it's kind with the right casting, striking visuals, impeccable music score, and the performances of the actors making the movie an interesting watch. However, according to them, the one major drawback is that the directors could have invested some more time in shaping Regina character more as they could not feel emotionally connected with the victim thus there being a lack of satisfaction when the movie came to an end.

The movie is however well received by the audience with it getting a rating of 9.1 stars on IMDb which is pretty high denoting that the horror thriller is a must-watch.

