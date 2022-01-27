Netflix Orders 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' Prequel Revaluation Amid Shelved Reports

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion had smashed all box office records ever since its release in 2018. After gaining much fanfare and love from the fans globally, the giant streaming platform Netflix has ordered a prequel Baahubali: Before The Beginning. According to Variety, the two-season Netflix prequel is now being reevaluated.

The series was announced with much fanfare in 2018 with the film’s producer Arka Mediaworks producing for Netflix. Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru were set to don the hat of the director for the prequel. Based on the bestselling Baahubali franchise novel The Rise of Sivagami by Anand Neelakantan, the series was to follow the journey of Queen Sivagami from a rebellious girl to a wise queen. A season, costing an estimated $20 million, was directed by Katta using sets in Hyderabad. And later began post-production.

Baahubali prequel being revaluated by Netflix

However, Netflix was not entirely happy with the finished product and according to the reports by the International outlet, the streaming giant considered bringing in other directors, including one who had directed two previous Netflix projects. There were mid-stream cast changes as well. A source close to the development told the outlet that Netflix has been struggling with the project for some time now.

The source further added that Baahubali: Before the Beginning is one of the country’s most loved films and recreating it comes with its own challenges. With COVID-19 in place and full of complications, the source added that it led to several complexities in the production process. The streamer is “reevaluating the project to bring the best version of this story” to audiences. The story of Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 revolves around the kingdom of Mahishmati, where while pursuing his love, Shivudu (Prabhas) learns about the conflict-ridden past of his family and his legacy. He then prepares himself to face his newfound arch-enemy.

While the story of Baahubali: The Conclusion that released in 2017 revolves around Prabhas who learns about his father’s death that he was brutally killed by Bhallaladeva, Mahendra Baahubali raises an army to defeat him and release his mother from the former's captivity.



IMAGE: Twitter/PrabhasMyHero/Unsplash