Netizens Wonder Why Ram Charan's Look In 'RRR' Has Been Unveiled A Day Earlier

RRR’s Twitter page posted an update announcing that the look of Ram Charan's character in the upcoming SS Rajamouli epic would be unveiled a day earlier. The look was originally supposed to be unveiled on March 27, 2021, the day when Ram Charan celebrated his birthday.

Fans, while being happy at receiving the treat a day earlier, were left wondering why the look was not being unveiled on Ram Charan’s birthday.

Ram Charan's look revealed before his birthday

The post on RRR’s Twitter handle said that the celebrations were going to start a little earlier and that the look of Ram Charan in RRR would be unveiled on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 4 pm. It asked its followers to get ready to meet Ram Charan in his new avatar. The Tweet further read, “Fiercest #AlluriSitaRamaRaju is on his way to leave you spellbound.” The poster alongside the caption read, “Unveiling Fiercest Ramraju at 4 pm today”.

Fans and followers of the actor asked what had happened that had forced them to push the movie ahead. Some people said that it was not fair to Charan as his look should have been revealed on his birthday. Other fans were happy to see that the look was being unveiled a day earlier as they were waiting for it. A lot of fans let the word “waiting” in the comment box showing their eagerness to see the ‘fierce look’ of Ram Charan.

Earlier, in an interview with News 18, director SS Rajamouli said a good film was only made when the cast and crew of the film shared a happy and cordial relationship on the sets. He said that people had to give up hard feelings and any disagreements before they entered the set and once they congregated on the set all the members had to be like a family. He also stated that as one was working with people continuously it becomes easier to judge them and the way they work so sometimes while writing a character, an actor could be predecided. He ended by saying that while writing the script the decision about the cast of a film becomes almost unconscious at times.

Apart from Ram Charan, RRR also stars NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson, among others. The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2021.

