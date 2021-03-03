Nick Powell's Action Sequences And Stunts Have Floored People In THESE Films

Nick Powell is the latest addition to the RRR team. The Hollywood action director directed one of the pivotal action scenes from the Rajamouli film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Nick Powell’s stunts in the upcoming film. But apart from RRR, Nick Powell’s stunts have also been seen in a few other Indian and Hollywood films.

Nick Powell was the action director of THESE films

1. Gladiator

Gladiator is a 2000 film directed by Ridley Scott and showcases actor Russell Crowe as the Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius. This ensemble cast film went on to bag several awards after its release. According to Nick Powell’s website, he was the fight arranger and assistant stunt coordinator for the film. He won a Taurus World Stunt Award for the Best Fight sequence in this epic historical drama.

Also read | Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi: When Action Director Nick Powell Compared Kangana Ranaut To Tom Cruise

2. The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Identity is another shining star in Nick Powell’s action director career. In this 2002 film, Nick choreographed special sequences for the film. This film led to Powell developing and originating the Bourne fighting style. The film’s car sequence scene led him to win the Taurus World Stunt Award for Best Car Sequence.

3. Nacho Libre

In this Jack Black starrer film, the Hollywood actor essayed the role of a luchador while working as a priest and directing an orphanage. The film is directed by Jared Hess and is co-produced by Jack Black. For this film, Nick Powell directed a fire sequence and won his third Taurus World Stunt Award for the same.

Also read | After Meryl Streep And Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut Now Compares Herself To Tom Cruise

4. Last Samurai

This Tom Cruise starrer film is considered to be one of Nick Powell’s best stunt work. For the film, he was the stunt coordinator as well as fight choreographer. He not only trained the main cast but also the 2nd unit. According to his official website, Nick Powell even trained Tom Cruise for his role in the film for nearly 7 months.

5. Push

Push is another master piece of stunt coordination and choreography by Nick Powell. He directed and choreographed all of the stunts and fights in the film. Paul Mcguigan’s Push involved several intricate wire work and rigging. No wonder he won the Taurus World Stunt Award for Best High Work in 2010 for the film.

Also read | Alia Bhatt To Shoot 2 Songs With Ram Charan For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' In Hyderabad

Also read | Will Alia Bhatt Sing In Hindi Version Of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.